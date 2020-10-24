$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Netflix also posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $9.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $268.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

