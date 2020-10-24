-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $1.15. Expedia Group posted earnings of $3.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.60) to ($5.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

