$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B.Riley Securit raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

