-$0.07 EPS Expected for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 159.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEIP. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $320.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.74. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $6,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,316 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,949,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,330,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

