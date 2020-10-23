Zacks Investment Research Lowers The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

The AZEK stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.62. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $841,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $644,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $147,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $74,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $49,275,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $47,355,000.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

