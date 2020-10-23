Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.14.

NYSE FSLY opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $7,720,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,854,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,011 shares of company stock worth $181,802,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.