Zacks Investment Research Lowers Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Employers by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Employers by 16.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth $224,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

