Zacks Investment Research Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of CS opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.