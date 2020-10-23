Zacks Investment Research Increases Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $148.25

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $148.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,058,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 204,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200,179 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 250,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 82,840 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

