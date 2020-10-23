Zacks: Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.52. Danaher reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

DHR stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.00. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $235.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

