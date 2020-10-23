Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. BidaskClub lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,746,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $413.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

