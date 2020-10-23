Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. BidaskClub lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,746,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $413.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.