Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

