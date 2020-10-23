William Blair Weighs in on Travelers Companies Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.44. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

NYSE:TRV opened at $126.14 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

