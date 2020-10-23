Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

WHR stock opened at $193.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 146.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $2,632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 191.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 48.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

