Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.
WHR stock opened at $193.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 146.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $2,632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 191.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 48.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
