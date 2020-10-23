West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 44.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 69,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $278.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

