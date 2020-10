Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $29.00

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ's Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.75 million, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. BJ's Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

