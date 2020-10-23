Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $29.00

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ's Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.75 million, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. BJ's Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

