Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,462 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,660,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 65,310 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,626.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

