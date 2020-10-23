Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.29.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $333.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

