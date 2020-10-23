Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRAY. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

In related news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.