Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives $24.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRE. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $187,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

