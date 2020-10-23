Warburg Research Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €330.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €212.00 ($249.41) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €331.00 ($389.41) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($394.12) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sartorius presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €317.22 ($373.20).

Shares of Sartorius stock opened at €394.00 ($463.53) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €352.43 and a 200 day moving average of €313.60. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

