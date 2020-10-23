Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 299,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $197.99 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.