Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
