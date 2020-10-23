Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.