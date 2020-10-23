Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 42.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $5,222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

