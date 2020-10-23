Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 172,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

