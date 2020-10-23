USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). USA Compression Partners posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $168.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 195.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 26.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 84,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.37. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

