Truist Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $175.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.76.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 191,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

