Truist Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $175.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.76.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 191,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
