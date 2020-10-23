Travelzoo Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Travelzoo in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.38 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

