Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sonos Call Options (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 41,261 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,139% compared to the average volume of 3,329 call options.

Shares of SONO opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sonos by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 375.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

