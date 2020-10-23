Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 22,458 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,730% compared to the typical volume of 1,227 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $36.93 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

