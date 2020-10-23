The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $230.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

