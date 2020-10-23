The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

