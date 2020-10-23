The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a PE ratio of -205.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

