The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.38-5.53 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.38-5.53 EPS.

Shares of PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.