The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 724,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 57.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

