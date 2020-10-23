The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $20.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 115,093 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 869,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.