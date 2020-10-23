The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) vs. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Head to Head Comparison

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The AZEK and Armstrong Flooring, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The AZEK 0 0 0 1 4.00 Armstrong Flooring 0 2 1 0 2.33

The AZEK presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus target price of $3.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.00%. Given The AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Armstrong Flooring.

Profitability

This table compares The AZEK and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AZEK N/A N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring -12.85% -19.22% -9.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The AZEK and Armstrong Flooring’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AZEK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring $626.30 million 0.13 -$58.50 million N/A N/A

The AZEK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong Flooring.

Summary

The AZEK beats Armstrong Flooring on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

