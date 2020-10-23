Texas Instruments Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

TXN stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.