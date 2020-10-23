Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Financial Review

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Terumo and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terumo 13.55% 11.69% 7.25% BrewBilt Manufacturing 217.33% -59.70% 409.72%

Terumo has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.84, suggesting that its stock price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Terumo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terumo and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terumo $5.79 billion 4.91 $783.93 million $1.04 35.98 BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.59 million 2.59 $10.09 million N/A N/A

Terumo has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Terumo and BrewBilt Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terumo 0 1 0 0 2.00 BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Terumo beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts. The General Hospital Company segment provides infusion pumps, syringe pumps, solution sets, syringes, I.V. solutions, pain management products, nutritious food, adhesion barriers, blood glucose monitoring systems, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, and others; and contract manufacturing of prefilled syringes, devices to pharmaceutical companies for use in drug kits, such as prefillable syringes, needles for pharmaceutical packaging business, and others. The Blood and Cell Technologies Company segment offers blood bags, automated blood collection systems, automated blood component processing systems, pathogen reduction technology, automated centrifugal apheresis systems, cell expansion system, and others. The company was formerly known as Sekisen Ken-onki Corporation and changed its name to Terumo Corporation in October 1974. Terumo Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

