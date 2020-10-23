Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.38.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NYSE:TER opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $440,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,659 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.