Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $90.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,659. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

