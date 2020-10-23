TD Securities Upgrades Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has $190.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.65. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 114.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.