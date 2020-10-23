T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

TROW stock opened at $147.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

