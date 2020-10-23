T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $112.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

