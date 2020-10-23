Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by 230.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

