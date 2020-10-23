Sunnova Energy International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 14,830 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,404% compared to the typical daily volume of 228 put options.

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $678,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $787,835.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,302 shares in the company, valued at $784,851.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,892,598 shares of company stock worth $383,209,331 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 812.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 640,692 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 126,543 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

