Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,046 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,416% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANC shares. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 170.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banc of California by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $589.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.92. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

