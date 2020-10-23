Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 466 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 732% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $60.99 on Friday. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. Research analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 50.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 390,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after buying an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

