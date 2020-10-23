Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 466 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 732% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.
Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $60.99 on Friday. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. Research analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 50.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 390,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after buying an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
About Cubic
Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).
