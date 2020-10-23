Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Align Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,840 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 515 put options.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $453.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.16. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $459.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 30.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.