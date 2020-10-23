Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

